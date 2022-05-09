The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.01-$4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 389,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

