The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,613,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $310.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.