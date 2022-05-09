The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 1.9%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 4,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 919,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

