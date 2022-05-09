The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will report $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.82. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.32 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.42. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

