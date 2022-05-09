The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Raised by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.53. 51,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,960. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

