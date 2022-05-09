The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.