The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.61.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 230,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,639. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

