The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,846. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

