Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 454,968 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $94.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.