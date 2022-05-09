Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $16.54. 11,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

