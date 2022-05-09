Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009570 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00186113 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

