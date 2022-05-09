Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $54.38. 105,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,117. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

