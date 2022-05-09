Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSAA traded up $9.83 on Monday, reaching $9.81. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,172. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

