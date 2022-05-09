Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.23. 9,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,699. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.