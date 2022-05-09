Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Pontem by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pontem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Pontem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 27,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

