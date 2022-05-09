Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $433,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBER stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

