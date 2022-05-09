Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 232.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,580,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.68 per share, with a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,423,267 shares of company stock worth $22,048,589. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

