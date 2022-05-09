Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,403. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

