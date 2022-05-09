Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALORU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000.

NASDAQ ALORU traded up $10.08 on Monday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

