Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Conn’s accounts for 1.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 8,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

