Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOW stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 25,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,561. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

