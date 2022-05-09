Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.01

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 2242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

