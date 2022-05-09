Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 2.8%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 254,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 468,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

