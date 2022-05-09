TOKPIE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.32 million and $7,491.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

