Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

Shares of TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.02 and a 1-year high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

