Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

