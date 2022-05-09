Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $33.68 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.63 or 0.99895939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,210,914 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

