Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $131.48 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

