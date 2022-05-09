TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.20.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

