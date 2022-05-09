Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 8787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $730.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $598,618. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.