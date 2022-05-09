Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 637190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$77.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

