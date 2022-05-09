Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Trex updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trex stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. 1,709,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. Trex has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

