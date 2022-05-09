Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

