Tricida (TCDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCDA opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 934.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tricida by 54.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

