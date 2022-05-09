Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 191,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

