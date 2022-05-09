Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 1,550 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,475 shares of company stock worth $45,296. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

