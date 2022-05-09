Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.31) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £401.59 million and a PE ratio of 484.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($61,761.40).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

