TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $8.14 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $142,115.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,164.36 or 1.00053448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00100077 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

