TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.59 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and $3.26 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 98,388,872,697 coins and its circulating supply is 98,388,865,718 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

