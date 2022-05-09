Tsfg LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after acquiring an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.07 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

