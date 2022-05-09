Tsfg LLC Buys 828 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.52 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

