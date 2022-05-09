Tsfg LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.67 on Monday, reaching $289.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.