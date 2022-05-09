Tsfg LLC Purchases 116 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

