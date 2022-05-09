Tsfg LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. 11,795,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

