Tsfg LLC Sells 111 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.10 on Monday, reaching $163.60. 9,957,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

