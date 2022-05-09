TUI (LON:TUI) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.61).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.89.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

