Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

