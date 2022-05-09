Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

