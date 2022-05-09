Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,212 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $134.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

