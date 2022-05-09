Twin Tree Management LP Sells 1,745 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after buying an additional 287,694 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

